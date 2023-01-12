Somesh Kumar calls on AP CS Jawahar Reddy, likely to meet YS Jagan

The former chief secretary of Telangana Somesh Kumar who was relieved from Telangana cadre and directed to report Andhra Pradesh has flocked to Vijayawada on Thursday morning and met the AP Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy.



Somesh Kumar has went to Andhra Pradesh as per the directions of DoPT. The sources say that the senior IAS officer is likely to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy soon and would receive the post. It remains to be seen which post he would get at the end of his career as the issue has created a sensation.

Earlier, former CS Somesh Kumar reached Vijayawada on Thursday morning. Speaking to the media in Vijayawada, Somesh Kumar said that he had come to AP on the orders of the central government and will perform whatever responsibilities are given. "As an officer, I am following the orders of DoPT and will report to CS Jawahar Reddy," he said. Responding to VRS proposals, Somesh Kumar said that he has not taken decision yet.