Somireddy flays Kakani over ‘cheap’ comments

Nellore: SarvepalleMLA and TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has warned that former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy would face dire consequences if he does not change the attitude of making cheap comments.

Addressing press conference here on Sunday, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said he had written a letter to the registration department officials to cancel illegal registrations in Sarvepalle constituency.

While detailing that farm lands in Bandepalle village purely belongs to the government. The MLA alleged that not able to digest this Kakani Govardhan Reddy trying to divert the issue by describing it as scam with false aggregations.

Somireddy recalled that the then Joint Collector Sourabh Gaur has cancelled registrations of lands in Bandepalle village by declaring them as government lands. Sarvepalle MLA said that once government cancelled the registration of lands they were considered as illegal registrations.

" I had written the letter to the Registration department officials not to encourage registrations in case already in Sarvepalle constituency in particular survey numbers.

In case if they were already registered immediately cancel them. There was no wrong in my version. How Kakani says it as scam? Somireddy questioned. Somireddy advised the Kakani not to resort such false allegations henceforth.