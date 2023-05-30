Somu Veerraju challenges YSRCP and TDP for debate on AP development

Andhra Pradesh BJP state president Somu Veerraju on Tuesday lashed out at the state government for not implementing the central government schemes in the state. Addressing the press conference in Vijayawada, Veerraju highlighted the schemes being implemented by the Modi government in last nine years.



Challenging the YSRCP and TDP for the debate on the development of the state, Somu Veerraju asked the Andhra Pradesh government to tell what they have done in the last four years and opined that there is nothing done in the state except a huge campaign spread claiming the central government schemes as state's.



He said that they are ready for discussion at any stage over the development activities carried out by the centre in the last nine years and asked the state to come up with the data on the development. Alleging that the state governments are diverting the central funds and questioned wherebisvthe development.



Reacting to the Special Category Status issue, Somu Veerraju said that the centre had given Rs. 15,000 crores during TDP regime and opined that Prime Minister Modi has done a lot for the development of the state.

