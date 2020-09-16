Somu Veerraju fumes at Kanaka Durga temple EO over missing of silver lion idols

With the missing of three silver lion statues from Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple, political heat is raging in Andhra Pradesh with opposition parties have been furious over the issue and demanded that the facts on the missing of silver lions tragedy be revealed immediately. Meanwhile BJP AP president went to Durga temple and inspected Ammavari chariot where he was briefed by EO Suresh about the disappearance of idols. However, Somu Veerraju was not satisfied with the EOs answer and his explanation. Somu Veerraju found that there were landmarks on the chariot of forcibly removing the statues by breaking them.

The silver chariot lions used in the Vijayawada Kanakadurgamma temple, which have disappeared is believed to have consumed 8 kg of silver for each lion statue by which 24 kg of silver worth Rs 15 lakh has disappeared. But EO said it was just a silver plated.



After the Antarvedi chariot incident, the authorities focused on the safety of the chariots in all the temples across the state. As part of that, Durga temple EO Suresh Babu met Vijayawada City Commissioner Srinivas on Monday and discussed the precautions to be taken in Durgagudi. Later, temple EO and other staff inspected the chariot together where three silver lions on the chariot seem to have been missing. It is reported that the thieves also tried to rob the fourth lion as well.

