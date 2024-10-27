Sound & laser show at RK Beach on Sundays

Visakhapatnam : The Victory at Sea Memorial is going to draw more visitors, especially on Sundays, as Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is going to screen a sound and laser show every Sunday evening.

Initiated as part of the GVMC’s smart city project, the trials for the show were run at the memorial last month in the presence of naval personnel and GVMC officials.

Apart from the martyrs’ achievements during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the laser show will also highlight Visakhapatnam’s part in the war and history of the country as well.

Terming it a wonderful opportunity, GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar appealed to the denizens to view the laser show scheduled on Sundays from 7 pm at the Day at Sea Memorial located at RK Beach. After its successful trial on September 2, GVMC chief engineer P Sivaprasad Raju said, people can view the spectacular show every Sunday from now.