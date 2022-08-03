South Central Railway announces special trains between Vijayawada and Nagarsol

Railway officials said that special trains will be run between Vijayawada and Nagersol Narsapur for the convenience of passengers. According to the south central railway, train number 07698 departs from Vijayawada at 4.15 pm on the 5th, 12th and 19th of this month will reach Nagarsol at 2.10 pm the next day. It is explained that this train will stop at Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Nadikudi, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Secunderabad, Lingampally, Vikarabad, Zaheerabad, Bidar and Aurangabad stations.



Similarly, train number 07699 will leave Nagarsol at 10 pm on 6, 13, 20 and reach Narsapur at 9.30 pm the next day. The railway officials disclosed that this train will stop at Aurangabad, Bidar, Zaheerabad, Vikarabad, Lingampally, Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikudi, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akiveedu, Bhimavaram Town and Palakollu stations.