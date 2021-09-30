  • Menu
South Central Railway DRM congratulates athletic for securing medal

Rajamahendravaram: South Central Railway Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan on Wednesday congratulated Sowmiya Murugan, junior clerk, Engineering Department, Vijayawada Division for securing silver medal in Heptathlon at National Open Athletic Championship held at Warangal recently.

She represented Indian railways for the championship held from September 15 to 19.

The DRM also congratulated K Murali Krishna, Office Superintendent, Engineering Department for getting selected as a trainer for Indian Railway Kho-Kho Men's Team for coaching camp at Yelahanka, Karnataka, to train the Indian Railways contingent for Senior National Kho-Kho Championship to be held soon.

