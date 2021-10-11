South Central Railway to run few special trains through AP during Dussehra festival

The South Central Railway has decided to run more special trains during the Dussehra festival in view of passenger congestion. The special trains will run between Kachiguda - Tata Nagar Junction (Jamshedpur in Jharkhand). It is said that six weekend special trains will run between the 15th and 30th of this month.



Three special trains (Train No. 08197) will run from Tata Nagar to Kachiguda on the 15th, 22nd, and 29th of this month. The train will leave Tata Nagar at 5.15 am on Friday and reach Kachiguda at 11 am the next day (Saturday).

Also, three special trains (Train No. 08198) will run from Kachiguda to Tata Nagar on the 16th, 23rd, and 30th of this month. It will leave Kachiguta at 12.45 pm on Saturdays and reach Tata Nagar at 4 pm the next day (Sunday).

Meanwhile, the passengers in Telugu states will benefit from these special trains as the trains will travel through Andhra Pradesh especially Guntur, Vijayawada, Duvvada, Simhachalam Road, Vizianagaram, Bobbili Junction, and Parvathipuram. These special trains have AC3 tires, sleeper class, and second seating coaches.