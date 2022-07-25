South Central Railway to run special trains from Visakhapatnam to Bangalore

The Indian Railways keeping in view the rush of passengers is running special trains between various parts of the country. As part of this, more special trains will be run in the months of August and September. The Railway Department has announced that 16 weekly special trains will be run between Visakhapatnam – Bangalore and Bangalore – Visakhapatnam.



The South Central Railway has given the complete details of these special trains in a statement. Special Train No.08543 will depart Visakhapatnam at 03.55 PM on August 7, 14, 21, 28, September 4, 11, 18, 25 and reach SMVT Bangalore at 09.00 AM the following day. Also in return journey, a special train no. 08544 will leave SMVT Bangalore at 03.50 PM on August 8, 15, 22, 29, September 5, 12, 19, 26 and reach Visakhapatnam at 11.00 AM the next day.

These special trains will stop at Duvvada, Samarlakota, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpet, Bangarpet and Krishnarajapuram railway stations. These special trains will have 2nd AC, 3 AC, Sleeper and General 2nd Class coaches.

Meanwhile, the railway department will run a special train from Nanded to Kazipet on Monday (July 25) in view of the rush of passengers. This special train 07489 departs from Nanded on Monday night at 08.35 hrs and reach Kazipet at 07.00 am next day.