South Korea tops in importing Andhra Pradesh's Banganapalle mangoes

The Central Government has said that the Geographically Identified (GITag) Andhra Pradesh Banganapalle Mangoes are being heavily exported to South Korea. The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry said it was also identifying new export destinations with new products in order to promote exports of GI-tagged agricultural products domestically.



It said the geographically recognized Darjeeling tea, basmati rice, Naga chilli, Assam lemons, Manipur Kachai lemon, Mizo chili, Arunachal orange, Meghalaya khasi and Tripura Queen pineapple products are being exported.

According to the ministry, many GI tagged products are being exported to various countries and gaining new markets.

Banganapalle mango fruit, which is well grown in Telugu states, got geographical recognition in 2017. The joint Andhra Pradesh government applied in 2011 to give a geographical identification tag to the Banganapalle mango. The GI Registry in Chennai granted the geo tag in 2017.

Banganapalle mango, which has been cultivated for hundreds of years, is grown in the Banaganapalle, Panyam and Nandyal areas of Kurnool district and is also widely cultivated in Khammam, Medak and Rangareddy areas of Telangana. Telugu people living abroad eat Banganapalle mango fruit especially in the summer. That is why this fruit was mostly exported to America, Britain etc. South Korea is now at the top of the list.