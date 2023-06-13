Southwest Monsoon spreads into other places in AP, rains likely in parts of state

The Meteorological Department has given good news stating that the South West Monsoon is moving forward and spreading to some other states including Andhra Pradesh especially the remaining areas of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, North West Bay of Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar and other areas. As far as AP is concerned Monsoon has spread to some parts of the state with westerly winds are blowing towards Yanam along with AP.



It is known that southwest monsoon has spread to Sriharikota on the south coast of AP on Sunday due to which there were light showers here and there in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on Monday.



The Meteorological Department is predicting that it will rain here and there in the next 24 hours with moderate rains and thundershowers are likely to occur at one or two places in North and South Coastal Andhra.

Alluri Sitaramaraj, Anakapalli, Bapatla, East Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Kakinada, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, Anantapur, Annamaiya, Chittoor, Kurnool, Nandyala, Sri Sathyasai, Tirupati and Kadapa districts are receiving light rains.