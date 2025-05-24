Southwest monsoon to arrive today, AP to receive rains amid low pressure

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that this year’s monsoon is expected to arrive six days earlier than last year's date of May 30, due to favourable conditions. The IMD has predicted above-normal rainfall, which is anticipated to benefit agricultural activities across the region.

The IMD has also issued a warning regarding a low-pressure system forming in the Arabian Sea, which is likely to intensify into a depression. There are concerns that this system could eventually develop into a cyclone. Additionally, another low-pressure area is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal on the 27th of this month.

Meteorologists have reported that the low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea will move northward and may strengthen into a depression by this evening. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecasted rainfall in Telangana over the next four days, urging residents to prepare for the possibility of gusty winds, which could reach speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour, along with lightning and thunder.

In light of these developments, authorities in Telangana have issued a yellow alert in anticipation of the storms. The IMD has indicated that the Telugu states will experience significant rainfall during this period. Specifically, today’s forecast for Telangana predicts a maximum temperature of 33.8 degrees in Adilabad and a minimum of 32 degrees in Nizamabad.

Meanwhile, light rain accompanied by thunder is expected in several districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Alluri, Manyam, East Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, and Eluru.