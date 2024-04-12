SP Amit Bardar inspected strong rooms in district center and reviewed the security arrangements

Anantapur: Anantapur district SP Amit Bardar, IPS today inspected the strong rooms where the EVMs are kept in the old RDO office in the district headquarters. Similarly, they visited the local government arts college, junior college and SSBN college to be secured by EVMs for Singanamala, Anantapur Urban and Raptadu assembly constituencies respectively. After moving the EVMs from the main strong room, what kind of security should be provided, where should the exit & entrance points of the respective strong rooms be placed, guard point and CC cameras for constant security were reviewed. AR Additional SP Lakshminarayana Reddy, Anantapur DSP G.Veeraraghava Reddy and III town SI Gopaludu went along with District SP.

( District SP participated in the flag march organized in Pampanur of Atmakuru mandal )

Later, SP Amit Bardar also participated in a flag march organized by the Central Armed Forces in Pampanur of Atmakuru Mandal today. Free and transparent elections are our goal. He appealed to the people to vote fearlessly. Everyone is requested to co-operate for a peaceful election. It is advised to stay away from riots. District SP along with CI Narendra Reddy, SI Munir Ahmed and Central Armed Police personnel participated.



































