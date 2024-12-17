SP appreciates sports competition winners

Bapatla: The Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi appreciated the winners of 68th School Games Federation of India sports competition, and a Fencing championship held recently, for their remarkable achievements at a programme in Bapatla on Monday.

The students from Little Angel High School, Y Satish of Class X won silver and bronze medals in 3000m and 800m events, and qualified for the nationals, while B Aditya Sai and S Kiraneswar Reddy of Class IX secured silver and bronze medals respectively at the state level fencing championship.

SP Tushar Dudi praised the students’ achievements, noting that participating in sports helps develop creativity, teamwork, and mental growth.

The school Director Ramesh Kumar and Physical Education Trainer Gopi were present at the programme.