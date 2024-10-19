SP assures all help to families of police martyrs

Kadapa: SP V Harshavardhan Raju assured that the district police will always strive for the welfare of the families, whose breadwinners die in the line of duty due to various reasons. On Friday, he held a meeting with the family members of police personnel, who died in the line of duty, at Pennar Police Conference Hall here. They inquired about government benefits, compassionate appointments for deserving family members, family status and welfare.

The SP instructed Police Officers Association district president Dulam Suresh and State vice-president Uppa Shankar to coordinate with the families of the deceased personnel and bring their problems to his notice. He assured that police department will take all necessary steps to solve their problems.