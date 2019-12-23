SP Bhaskar Bhushan warns of PD cases against rowdy sheeters in Nellore

Nellore: SP Bhaskar Bhushan warned that they would book cases under PD Act if anybody violates their limits and try to disturb peace and tranquility in the city and rural subdivision limits.

SP conducted counselling to 275 rowdy sheeters at Umesh Chandra Conference Hall here on Sunday and said one has to respect the laws and shouldn't violate them. He said they had opened rowdy sheets only because of their behaviour which affects peace in society.

For maintaining peace in the society, they continue monitoring activities of the rowdy sheeters and book cases under PD Act in case if the behaviour of the rowdy sheeter is harmful to the community, he warned. Elections for local bodies are fast approaching and hence they shouldn't involve in unlawful activities.

SP said they had provided helplines to the people for informing the police on the activities of the sheeters and asked them to behave properly.Further, on the directions of the SP, counselling melas were organised for rowdy sheeters in other three police subdivisions on Sunday.

Nellore Town DSP J Srinivasulu Reddy, Rural DSP KV Raghava Reddy, DSP of Special Branch N Kota Reddy, and other officials were present.