SP celebrates NY at orphanage
Highlights
In a humanitarian gesture, district SP P Parameshwar Reddy along with his spouse celebrated New Year with the old age people and children at Mother Theresa Orphanage in the city on Monday.
Tirupati: In a humanitarian gesture, district SP P Parameshwar Reddy along with his spouse celebrated New Year with the old age people and children at Mother Theresa Orphanage in the city on Monday. He distributed sweets and cut a cake amidst cheers of children and elderly. He spent an hour with them and assured all his support to the orphanage.
Additional SPs Venkata Rao, Kulasekhar and Vimala Kumari, DSPs Surendra Reddy and Bhavya Kishore, CI Abbanna and SIs were present.
