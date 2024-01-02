  • Menu
SP celebrates NY at orphanage

SP P Parameshwar Reddy along with the members of Mother Theresa Orphanage cutting a cake in Tirupati on Monday, on the occasion of New Year day
In a humanitarian gesture, district SP P Parameshwar Reddy along with his spouse celebrated New Year with the old age people and children at Mother Theresa Orphanage in the city on Monday.

Tirupati: In a humanitarian gesture, district SP P Parameshwar Reddy along with his spouse celebrated New Year with the old age people and children at Mother Theresa Orphanage in the city on Monday. He distributed sweets and cut a cake amidst cheers of children and elderly. He spent an hour with them and assured all his support to the orphanage.

Additional SPs Venkata Rao, Kulasekhar and Vimala Kumari, DSPs Surendra Reddy and Bhavya Kishore, CI Abbanna and SIs were present.

