SP conducts surprise inspection on national highway

Nellore: As part of the initiative to maintain law and order problem on New Year Day, SP Dr K Tirumaleswara Reddy conducted surprise inspections along with special enforcement bureau officials on Chennai – Kolkata national highway during late hours of Sunday. He conducted night patrolling from Venkatachalam Toll Plaza to Manubolu.

During the flash raids, the SP has seized illicit liquor being transported in a car at Venkatachalam Toll Plaza and ordered for taking legal action on the culprits. He secured the details of the suspected persons including their finger prints travelling in buses and cars. Later, he inspected Dhaba hotels at Manubolu mandal and warned them of initiating stringent action if they fail to follow the guidelines stipulated for the hotels.

SP Tirumaleswara Reddy directed the police personnel to conduct flash raids at the suspected areas including Dhaba hotels located on national highway. They were also ordered to conduct special drive over triple riding on motorcycles, driving vehicles in inebriated condition, minors driving vehicles, cell phone driving, driving vehicles with defective numbers etc. He urged the people to inform the police immediately, if they notice anti-social activities at their respective areas by dialling 112 or nearby police stations.