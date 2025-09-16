SP directs officials to ensure justice at PGRS

Puttaparthi: District Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar instructed police officials to ensure that complaints do not recur and that justice delivered swiftly to victims within the ambit of the law. He gave these directions while presiding over Public Grievance Redressal Programme (PGRS) held at the district police office conference hall on Monday.

During the programme, the SP interacted directly with the petitioners, who came from various parts of the district to present their grievances.

A total of 60 petitions were received, covering issues such as family disputes, land conflicts, cyber fraud, and business-related cheating cases. The SP personally listened to the grievances, spoke over phone with police officials concerned, and instructed them to conduct thorough inquiries and provide immediate relief to the victims. He emphasised the importance of ensuring that grievances are resolved effectively so that similar petitions are not repeated in the future.

Addressing the officers, SP Satish Kumar stressed that the resolution of complaints must be carried out within the framework of the law and that victims should receive prompt justice without unnecessary delays.

The programme witnessed participation from senior police officials, including Puttaparthi DSP Vijay Kumar, Women Police Station DSP Adinarayana, along with other staff members.