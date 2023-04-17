SP GR Radhika reviews security arrangements for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit

Srikakulam: Superintendent of Police G R.Radhika along with police officials reviewed on security arrangements on Sunday in connection with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's tour the district on April 19.

The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for seaport at Bhavanapadu and also for other development works and will address a public meeting.

In this backdrop, the SP reviewed on traffic diversion, tight security at different spots where the Chief Minister will be moving, parking of VVIP vehicles, public vehicles, security at public meeting the venue at Noupada, helipad security etc. On the occasion, the SP assigned different duties to police officials of various cadres and also allotted staff for the different security wings.

The SP also formed security wing police officials as special police parties, road clearance teams, road opening forces, mobile parties, rooftop police teams, intelligence wings etc. Additional SPs, sub-divisional police officers and Circle Inspectors attended.