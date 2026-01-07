SP inspects Ulavapadu police station

Ongole: Prakasamdistrict Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju conducted an inspection of Ulavapadu Police Station on Tuesday, as part of the merger process of Kandukur Sub-Division from Nellore into Prakasam district.

SP Harshavardhan examined station facilities, reception counters, seized vehicles, and records while reviewing law and order maintenance strategies. He directed officers to expedite pending case investigations, prioritise women’s and children’s safety complaints, and maintain strict surveillance on suspects with criminal backgrounds. Emphasising road safety, the SP instructed authorities to conduct awareness programmes promoting helmet usage and traffic rule compliance. He stressed that police services must remain efficient during the station merger without causing public inconvenience, ensuring swift response to complaints, and maintaining quality investigations. The SP planted a sapling at the station premises, advising officers to maintain cleanliness.

The SP also visited Indosol Solar Private Limited in Gudluru and the Ramayapatnam Port construction site. At the industrial facility, he reviewed construction activities and worker safety measures. At the port, he inspected ongoing development work and directed authorities to strengthen security arrangements, emphasising coordination with port management. Special Branch DSP Chiranjeevi, Kandukur DSP CH V Balasubrahmanyam, and other police officials accompanied the SP on the visit.