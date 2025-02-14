SP launches ‘Cyber Suraksha’

Anantapur: District SP P Jagadeesh has launched ‘Cyber Suraksha’ (Our Safety - Our Responsibility) for Cyber Safe, here on Thursday. The primary objective of this initiative is to raise awareness among the public about cyber fraud, involving participation from colleges, banking officials, students, NGOs, and the media.

The SP inaugurated three digital awareness vehicles to educate people on how cybercrimes occur, their methodologies and preventive measures. Additionally, cyber awareness posters were unveiled.

The district police department has planned various awareness activities on cyber fraud from February 13 to 26.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP pointed out that cybercrimes are spreading rapidly now a days, putting people at risk. As technology advances, cyber criminals are also refining their skills, trapping people with fraudulent activities, such as data theft, scam phone calls, email frauds, social media scams, banking frauds, fake websites, and intimidating messages.

“To tackle this, we have initiated ‘Cyber Suraksha’ initiative to make Anantapur cyber-safe. For 15 days, three digital vans will travel across the district, educating people on different types of cyber frauds and the necessary precautions through app simulators,” he informed. To ensure widespread awareness, we will play audio messages in auto-rickshaws, display awareness posters in crowded areas and educational institutions and trained police personnel to engage students as cyber volunteers, who will further educate their families. Colleges, bank officials, students, social media influencers, NGOs and media representatives will be involved in this initiative.

SP Jagadeesh urged everyone to register as Cyber Volunteers on National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) launched by the Central government. He informed that over the past year, residents of the district lost approximately Rs 5 crore to traditional thefts, but just in the last two years, cybercrimes have caused financial losses amounting to Rs 53 crore.

The SP provided an in-depth explanation of cybercrimes, their different forms and preventive measures. He urged people not to go for fake loan Apps and not to fall prey to ‘digital arrest’ scam, asserting that police will never conduct digital arrests. He suggested people to be cautious with online friendships, to avoid responding to unknown calls or messages; not to share personal information with anyone; to beware of suspicious links in emails, SMS, or social media.

He told the victims of cyber fraud to report immediately to Cyber Crime Helpline: 1930 or National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal: www.cybercrime.gov.in

JNTU Vice-Chancellor Sudarshan Rao, Registrar Krishnaiah, Principal Chenna Reddy, SBI Regional Manager Ramesh, Anantapur Urban DSP V Srinivasa Rao, CIs Shaik Zakir, Dharani Kishore, Kranti Kumar and others participated in the event.