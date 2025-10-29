SP, MLA inspect inundated areas

Ongole: Prakasam District Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju, along with Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, mayor Gangada Sujatha, and officials, toured flood-affected areas of Ongole on Tuesday, following heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Montha.

Several localities including Sujata Nagar, Samata Nagar, and the Police Training College (PTC) premises were severely waterlogged in the town by evening. Prakasam SP V Harshavardhan Raju, Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, OUDA Chairman Shaik Reyaz, Mayor Sujatha, and Municipal Commissioner Venkateswara Rao, PTC Principal Radhika, and others inspected those areas, interacted with the local people and assured immediate assistance.

SP Harsha Vardhan Raju appealed to residents to avoid unnecessary travel during the cyclone, assuring them that government and police departments are taking all required measures. He urged citizens to immediately contact the police control room or nearest police station during any emergency situation.

Following instructions, the officials assessed the situation and coordinated immediate relief measures. After reviewing drainage outflow options with relevant departments, they demolished a divider near a hotel to redirect water into the Poturaju Major canal, successfully draining stagnant water from Sujata and Samata Nagar areas. The authorities emphasised prioritising public safety and convenience, instructing officials to take immediate necessary action. Continuous monitoring will continue until the cyclone’s impact fully subsides.