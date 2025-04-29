  • Menu
SP Ratna directs legal action on petitions at PGRS

SP Ratna directs legal action on petitions at PGRS
District police office receives 65 petitions

Sri Sathya Sai District: In a Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) event held today at the District Police Office conference hall, District SP V. Ratna IPS instructed the concerned authorities to ensure legal action on the petitions received within the framework of the law.

The event saw direct interactions between the SP and petitioners, who raised issues such as family disputes, road disputes, and other grievances. The SP issued instructions to relevant police officers to take immediate legal actions on the petitions.

SP V. Ratna emphasized prioritizing the resolution of public grievances. District DSPs Vijay Kumar and Adinarayana, Legal Cell Advisor Sainath Reddy, and other officials were also present during the session.

