Spandana resumes in Chittoor

Chittoor: After a gap of more than a year, Spandana programme was resumed at the Collectorate on Monday. Earlier, the programme was discontinued due to the coronavirus pandemic.

District Collector M Hari Narayanan received petitions from the people who came to Collectorate seeking redressal of their grievances.

The collector said that 259 grievances were registered during the Spandana programme in which 114 petitions were confined to revenue department besides 35 for DRDA.

He said that all effective measures have been initiated to conduct Spandana. All the Covid standard operation protocols were followed by the officials and the petitioners during the Spandana.

He added that the officials concerned were instructed to address all the grievances within a week. Joint collector V Veera Brahmam (Development), district revenue officer R Murali and others district officers were present.