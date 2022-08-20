Special beach clean up drive organised

Visakhapatnam: As part of 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan' ensuring 'Swach Sagar and Surakshit Sagar,' Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 6 (AP), Visakhapatnam, conducted a special cleanliness drive at Ramakrishna Beach, Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The campaign aimed at cleaning all underlying plastics, rags, bins and other non-biodegradable waste which leaves an impact on the health of the ocean and beaches in AoR.

Coast Guard personnel and families including school, college students participated in the special drive. The marine litter and debris were collected and disposed-off safely in coordination with the staff from GVMC.