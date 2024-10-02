Special drive for young voter registration

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district is set to launch a special drive aimed at registering young voters, announced District Collector P Prasanthi.

During a review meeting on Tuesday, the Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh, Vivek Yadav, conducted a session on the SSR 2025 initiative from Amaravati. The meeting included the District Collector and other electoral officials from various constituencies.

Following the meeting, the Collector emphasised the need for Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to focus on registering young voters, as directed by the State Election Commission.

A door-to-door survey has been conducted in the district, targeting a voter list of 16,21,015 individuals, with 16,20,284 (99.95%) of these voter identities verified.

The field-level inspection is expected to be completed by October 5, and a meeting with political parties will take place on October 3. Special registration drives for young voters will be held at Nannayya University, two engineering colleges, and a degree college within the district. A nodal team will be established under the supervision of the Principal of the Arts College in collaboration with the DRDA. The collector said preparations are underway to announce the draft publication by October 29.