Special drive to regularise unauthorised constructions

Kurnool: The Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) has initiated a special drive to regularise unauthorized buildings and layouts under the Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS) and the extended Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS–2020). Municipal Commissioner P Vishwanath directed town planning officials and planning secretaries to conduct field inspections and launch door-to-door awareness campaigns to ensure wider public participation. He stressed the need to speed up the identification of illegal constructions and the issuance of notices across all ward secretariat limits.

Addressing officials through a teleconference on Sunday, the Commissioner said the initiative aims to promote orderly urban development, enhance public safety and bring unauthorized structures into the legal framework. Under BPS–2025, buildings constructed without permission or with deviations between January 1, 1985 and August 31, 2025 are eligible for regularisation. However, structures on government lands, endowment properties, water bodies, river and canal areas, master plan–designated road or open space zones, and constructions built after August 31, 2025 are not eligible. Applicants must pay a minimum advance fee of ₹10,000, with a 25% concession for old buildings and 50% for slum localities.

Explaining the LRS guidelines, Commissioner Vishwanath said layouts and plots formed before June 30, 2025 qualify for regularisation. The scheme ensures legal ownership, access to bank loans and improved development infrastructure, offering substantial benefits to plot owners and residents.

He appealed to the public to utilise this final opportunity and submit applications before the deadline. Officials were instructed to begin the special drive from Monday, prioritising public interaction and awareness to ensure maximum participation within city limits.