Special focus on women and child complaints: SP

Puttaparthi: District SP V Ratna has issued stern directive to all police officials to respond promptly and sensitively to the complaints from women and children. She stressed the importance of respectful and attentive behaviour towards women and girl complainants at police stations and instructed officers to take immediate action to address their issues. The SP warned that if complainants are forced to return repeatedly for the same issue, the concerned Station House Officers (SHOs) would be held accountable and face disciplinary action.

On Monday, the SP conducted the Public Grievance Redressal Platform at district police office’s conference hall. Citizens from various parts of the district attended and presented their grievances directly to the SP. Listening patiently to each case, the SP contacted police personnel concerned over phone and instructed them to resolve the complaints legally and swiftly.

During the session, the SP reprimanded several SHOs over the phone for negligence and directed them to resolve complaints without delay. She added that repeated grievances to the PGRS (Public Grievance Redressal System) must be avoided through timely resolution.

A total of 80 complaints were received on issues ranging from family disputes, land conflicts, cyber fraud, employment scams, and business-related frauds.

Women’s Police Station DSP Adinarayana, Legal Advisor Sainath Reddy, and others were present.