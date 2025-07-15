Special health check up camp for Manym cops

Vizianagaram: In a bid to prioritise the well-being of police personnel, a special free medical camp has been launched for police personnel serving in Parvathipuram Manyam district.

The camp is being organised at Medi Cover Hospitals in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. On the first day of the initiative, medical checkups were conducted for a total of 75 personnel in both hospitals. This comprehensive Master Health Check-up aims to assess the overall health of the police personnel. Expert doctors are providing medical consultations based on individual health reports and are also advising on preventive measures to ensure long-term health and fitness. Complete Hemogram, Diabetic Profile, Kidney Profile, Lipid Profile, Liver Profile, Cardiac Profile tests were undertaken.

Speaking on the occasion, Parvathipuram Manyam District SP SV Madhav Reddy, emphasised that safeguarding the health of police personnel is of paramount importance.

He pointed out that due to the demanding nature of their duties, irregular eating habits, sleep deprivation, and lack of rest, many personnel are unable to focus on their health. This neglect can lead to serious long-term health issues, affecting both their professional and personal lives.

The SP stated that this mega health check-up initiative is a proactive step to identify health risks early and provide necessary medical support. The medical camp will continue until the end of the month, with health checkups being conducted for 75 personnel daily, aiming to cover a total of 960 police personnel.

Medi Cover Hospital Director Dr Mallikarjuna Rao, Medical Superintendent Dr Akhil, RI Naidu, RSI Kumar, Satti Babu, and several other police officers and staff has attended the programme.