Special laws in place for protection of women says State Women's Commission member K Jayasri Reddy

Kakinada: State Women's Commission member K Jayasri Reddy directed the officials to be vigilant about child marriages.

Jayasri visited the Disha One Stop center at Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kakinada on Monday. She advised the officials to coordinate and cooperate in the matter of prevention of child marriages in the district.

Jayasri elicited information regarding the cases pertaining to children and women in the district. She instructed the officials to create awareness regarding sexual assault on women and children.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been showing keen interest in women's problems, particularly with regard to sexual assault on them.

Special acts were framed to protect women. She said that the Commission is organising more awareness camps regarding women's issues for their protection.