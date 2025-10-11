Live
- 2nd Test: Irfan Pathan leads praise after Gill achieves 10th Test century
- Sindhu returns for third term in BWF Athletes’ Commission
- I know my goal, I am in no hurry: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar on CM's post
- Mayawati terms IG’s tragic end a national reckoning on caste bias, demands impartial probe
- Celebrate Diwali in Style: Best Gifts to Brighten the Festivities
- 16-hour blackout: Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook page returns, SP cries foul
- TCS Undertakes Record Layoffs Amid AI Shift and Global Uncertainties
- Bowlers fire in unison as NZ crush B’desh by 100 runs
- Constable: Varun Sandesh reinvents himself in a gripping crime thriller
- India go down to Indonesia in semis, bag first-ever bronze
Special pujas mark Sankatahara Chaturthi
Vijayawada: Specialpujas were performed at Sri Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri here on the occasion of Sankatahara Chaturthi on Friday. Temple...
Vijayawada: Specialpujas were performed at Sri Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri here on the occasion of Sankatahara Chaturthi on Friday. Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik and his wife participated in the rituals and conducted puja programme.
As per tradition, special pujas were offered to Sri Ganesh Maharaj on Sankatahara Chaturthi, which occurs every Telugu month. On this auspicious day, elaborate Abhishekams and Homam were performed to Lord Vigneshwara amid chanting of Vedic hymns. Devotees offered fruits, flowers, and other sacred items, seeking the Lord’s blessings for the removal of obstacles and fulfilment of wishes.
The Devasthanam Vedic Committee conducted the rituals in accordance with Agama Shastra traditions. The temple premises was filled with devotional fervour as devotees participated in the worship and had darshan of Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi and Lord Vigneshwara.
Temple authorities said that such special pujas are performed every month, drawing large numbers of devotees who visit the sacred hill to take part in the rituals and seek divine blessings.