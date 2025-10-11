Special pujas mark Sankatahara Chaturthi

Vijayawada: Specialpujas were performed at Sri Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri here on the occasion of Sankatahara Chaturthi on Friday. Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik and his wife participated in the rituals and conducted puja programme.

As per tradition, special pujas were offered to Sri Ganesh Maharaj on Sankatahara Chaturthi, which occurs every Telugu month. On this auspicious day, elaborate Abhishekams and Homam were performed to Lord Vigneshwara amid chanting of Vedic hymns. Devotees offered fruits, flowers, and other sacred items, seeking the Lord’s blessings for the removal of obstacles and fulfilment of wishes.

The Devasthanam Vedic Committee conducted the rituals in accordance with Agama Shastra traditions. The temple premises was filled with devotional fervour as devotees participated in the worship and had darshan of Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi and Lord Vigneshwara.

Temple authorities said that such special pujas are performed every month, drawing large numbers of devotees who visit the sacred hill to take part in the rituals and seek divine blessings.