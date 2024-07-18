Live
- Govindadamam new office-bearers takes charge
- Hyderabad: Spreading fragrance of innovation and success
- Fishers happy over hike in compensation during ban
- Know Your MLA: A people’s leader who loves to solve problems
- Special pujas mark Tholi Ekadasi festival
- Hyderabad: Man arrested for job fraud
- Harish accuses defected MLAs of betrayal
- Security forces, terrorists exchange fire in Doda
- Priti Patel may replace Sunak as Oppn Leader
- Indian dog squads to patrol at venues of Paris Olympics
Just In
Special pujas mark Tholi Ekadasi festival
A large number of devotees participated in the special pujas at the Prasanna Chennakesava Swamy temple and Sri Kasi Visweswara Swamy temple as part of the Tholi Ekadasi festival celebrations here on Wednesday.
Ongole : A large number of devotees participated in the special pujas at the Prasanna Chennakesava Swamy temple and Sri Kasi Visweswara Swamy temple as part of the Tholi Ekadasi festival celebrations here on Wednesday.
Along with the main temples of Prasanna Chennakesava Swamy and Kasi Visveswara Swamy, the auxiliary temples of Sri Satyanarayana Swamy, Sri Prasannanjaneya Swamy, Sri Venkateswara Swamy are also adorned with colourful flowers as part of the decoration for the festival. The trust board members of the Prasanna Chennakesava Swamy and Kasi Visveswara Swamy temples announced that they perform Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham on every Ekadasi and Pournami in the temple, and as part of the Tholi Ekadasi festival on Wednesday.
Several couples participated in the Vratham. They explained that the temple priests performed the Panchamrutha Abhishekam to the Kasi Visveswara Swamy along with special pujas.
The Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, other political leaders, public representatives, and officials sought blessings of almighty.