Special pujas mark Tholi Ekadasi festival

Ongole : A large number of devotees participated in the special pujas at the Prasanna Chennakesava Swamy temple and Sri Kasi Visweswara Swamy temple as part of the Tholi Ekadasi festival celebrations here on Wednesday.

Along with the main temples of Prasanna Chennakesava Swamy and Kasi Visveswara Swamy, the auxiliary temples of Sri Satyanarayana Swamy, Sri Prasannanjaneya Swamy, Sri Venkateswara Swamy are also adorned with colourful flowers as part of the decoration for the festival. The trust board members of the Prasanna Chennakesava Swamy and Kasi Visveswara Swamy temples announced that they perform Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham on every Ekadasi and Pournami in the temple, and as part of the Tholi Ekadasi festival on Wednesday.

Several couples participated in the Vratham. They explained that the temple priests performed the Panchamrutha Abhishekam to the Kasi Visveswara Swamy along with special pujas.

The Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, other political leaders, public representatives, and officials sought blessings of almighty.