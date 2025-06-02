Special Sahasra Kalasabhishekam performed at Tirumala

Tirumala: On the auspicious occasion of the consecration of the Kautuka Beram-Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy in Tirumala temple, the TTD has observed special Sahasra Kalasabhishekam on Sunday in Ekantam.

This celestial event took place in the Garudalwar Sannidhi from 6 am to 8.30 am. The Utsava Murthies of Sri Malayappa, Sridevi, Bhudevi, Vishwaksenulavaru and the silver idol of Sri Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy who is also known as Manavala Perumal were placed at Garudalwar Sannidhi.

While the Koutuka Beram of Manavala Perumal was seated in front of the Mula Virat at Garudalwar Sannidhi, the utsava murthies of deities and chief commander were seated facing each other.

Later holy snapanam was performed to all these deities amidst chanting of Vedic hymns by pundits.

holy thread has been tied from Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy idol to mula virat inside sanctorum, which indicated that as if the Sahasra Kalasabhishekam is taking place to the presiding deity.

Historical importance: Meanwhile, the importance of Kautuka Beram of Manavala Perumal or the Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy dates back to 7th Century AD when Sri Perundevi, the Pallava Samavai Queen presented the 18-inch silver idol of Sri Venkateswara Swamy which is the exact replica of the presiding deity.

H H Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala, H H Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala, TTD Chairman B R Naidu, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, one of the chief priests of Tirumala temple Venugopala Deekshitulu, Dy EO Lokanatham, Peishkar Rama Krishna and others were also present.