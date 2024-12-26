Special trains for the Maha Kumbh Mela from January 5

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the demand of the public of this region in mind and in order to clear the extra rush of passen-gers, pilgrims and devotees to Maha Kumbh Mela, East Coast Railway decided to run special trains.



Visakhapatnam-Gorakhpur special express (08562) will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 10:20 pm on January 5, 19, February 16 which will reach Gorakhpur on Tuesday at 8.25 pm. (three trips)

In return, Gorakhpur-Visakhapatnam Special Express (08561) will leave Gorakpur at 2.20 pm on Wednesdays on January 8, 22, February 1 and 19 which will reach Visakhapatnam on Fridays at 12:15 noon (three trips)

The train will stop at Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Chhatrapur, Balugaon, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Naraj Marthapur, Dhenkanal. Angul, Kerejanga, Boinda, Rairakhol, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda Road, Raigarh Champa, Bilaspur, Pendra Road, Anuppur, Shadol, Umaria, Katni, Mahir, Sat-na, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirazpur, Chunar, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Aunrihar, Mau, Deoria Sadar be-tween Visakhapatnam and Gorakhpur. Visakhapatnam–Deen Dayal Upadhyay Special Express (08530) will leave Visakhapatnam at 5:35 pm on Thursdays on January 9, 16, 23 and February 6, 20 and 27 to reach Deen Dayal Upadhyay on Saturdays at 4:30 pm (six trips). In return, Deen Dayal Upadhyay - Visakhapatnam Special Express (08529) will leave Deen Dayal Upadh-yay at 8.10 pm on Saturdays on January 11, 18 and 25, February 8, 22 and March 1 to reach Visakha-patnam on Mondays at 3:25 am (six trips). The train will halt at Simhachalam, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvathipuram, Rayagada, Muniguda,, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Kantabanji, Khariar Road, Mahasamund, Lakholi, Raipur, Uslapur, Pendra Road, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Mohar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Chunar be-tween Visakhapatnam and Deen dayal Upadhyay. People are requested to make use of these special train services.