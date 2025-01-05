Speciality hospitals demand payment of dues

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospital Association (ASHA) president Dr Vijay Kumar said the ASHA has decided to stop cash-less medical services to the patients from January 6 if the government fails to pay 50 per cent of pending dues.

The Speciality Hospitals Association held a meeting on Saturday and discussed their problems.

Later, briefing the media, Dr Vijay Kumar said dues worth Rs 2,250 crore were pending earlier during the YSRCP regime and Rs 300 crore dues un-der the present NDA government.

He said the hospitals have provided medical services worth Rs 1,800 crore since the NDA government came to power in the State. He said the current government paid Rs 1,500 crore to the hospitals and Rs 300 crore dues were pending. He said the doctors met the Health Minister on Friday and requested the latter to pay the pending dues and he re-sponded positively.

Vijay Kumar said the specialty hospitals were facing many fi-nancial problems and not able to buy new equipment needed by the hospitals.

He demanded the government to immediately pay 50 per cent of the pending dues or they will stop cashless services from January 6 onwards.