Speculations rife over Kanna Lakshminarayana's joining in Jana Sena

Speculations are rife that former Andhra Pradesh state BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana may join Jana Sena as he is heading to Kondagattu to meet Pawan Kalyan. It is learned that Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar had called on him and held preliminary discussions had taken place.

It is known that there has been an atmosphere where there is no healthy relationship between present state president Somu Veeraraju and Kanna. Despite Kanna lodging protest with BJP high command no action was taken yet and hence he is likely to switch over to Jana Sena. However, Kanna Lakshminarayana's followers denied the speculations on his joining Jana Sena.

Kanna Lakshminarayana stayed away from AP BJP state executive meetings. He is Currently in Hyderabad did not come to the meeting of the working group and there is a discussion in the party circles that he may join Jana Sena.

On the other hand, if the reports are to be believed, Kanna Lakshminarayana got a call from BJP High Command who gave assurance that they would talk to him.