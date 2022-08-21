Speed up clearing of pending cases, SP tells officials

Kakinada: District SP M Ravindranath Babu held a crime review meeting here on Saturday and asked officials to complete investigation into various cases and file charge-sheets at the earliest.

SP held a meeting at his office with department officials in Kakinada on Saturday.

He conducted a review on law and order and stressed on improving investigation in cases pertaining to crimes.

He also suggested clearing of pending cases. He made it clear that stern action would be taken against staff members who get involved in graft. He said that every police officer should be vigilant to check cyber cases.

The SP pointed out that the cyber criminals adopt many ways to cheat the people. He instructed the officials to create awareness among people on loan app organisers who cheat the gullible. He said the police should always maintain harmonious relations with people.

They should give importance to each case which comes to their notice and strive hard to solve it after a thorough comprehension.

He said that the police should intensify patrolling in places where more incidents of crime are being reported.

He also made it clear that in the matter of SC, ST atrocity cases particularly those pertaining to women and children the process of investigation should be speeded up, charge-sheet filed and the accused should be arrested without any delay.

Later, the SP was informed about the problems faced by

the staff and he asked the

officials to resolve them within a stipulated time.