Speed up completion of works at Jagananna Colonies: Collector K V Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V Chakradhar Babu has instructed the officials to complete the construction of houses in Jagananna Colonies across the district by this Ugadi. He inspected the progress of the construction of houses at Venkateswara Puram in Nellore city limits and at Akkacheruvupadu on Tuesday.

The District Collector initially inspected the houses at Jagananna Colony at Venkateswara Puram and interacted with the officials. A total of 769 houses have been sanctioned at Venkateswara Puram layout, out of which 96 houses are at the below basement level, 379 at the basement level, 35 at the lintel level, 14 at the roof level and 245 at the roof stage, the housing officials explained to the Collector.

Expressing his displeasure over the progress of housing constructions, Chakradhar Babu directed the officials to take measures to ensure that the construction of houses was completed by Ugadi. He said they have to go ahead with a specific plan so that the goals can be met timely. Stage updation should be done from time to time regarding the construction of houses and the Collector asked all the officials to work in coordination to complete the construction of houses at the earliest by setting daily targets. He also directed the officials to pay special attention to the infrastructure like electricity, side canals, drinking water, roads etc. in Jagananna Colonies along with the construction of houses.

Later, the Collector inspected the progress of construction of houses at Jagananna Colony at Akkacheruvupadu and instructed the officials to take steps to complete the constructions at the earliest. Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner D Haritha, Nellore RDO A Malola, Hosing PD Venkata Dasu, officials from the housing and electricity departments, sachivalayam engineering assistants and others accompanied the Collector.