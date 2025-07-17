Speed up construction of houses for poor

Dharmavaram: It is the government’s responsibility to provide both house sites and homes to all eligible poor and weavers in the region, said Paritala Sriram, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in-charge of the Dharmavaram Assembly constituency, said on Wednesday.

Sriram held a review meeting with officials from the Revenue, Municipal, and Housing Departments to discuss issues raised during the recent Padayatra conducted by Minister Satya Kumar and the ongoing Good Governance programmes held over the past 15 days.

The meeting was attended by DE Shankar Lal, AE Chiranjeevi, Municipal RI Shiva Kumar, TPO Alivelamma, Vijaya Bhaskar, TIDCO representative Thirumani, Rajesh, in-charge tahsildar Suresh, VRO Ravi and mandal surveyors, among others.

Sriram stated that a large number of public complaints and representations received during the outreach programmes were related to pending house site pattas and non-allotment of houses. He said it was essential to resolve all these issues swiftly and ensure that no deserving beneficiary was left out.

He also pointed out several mistakes committed during the previous YSRCP government, such as: cancellation of pattas issued by the former TDP government, failure to show land for new allotments and misuse of land allotted for the poor for real estate purposes.

He urged officials to take corrective actions and address every complaint that has come to their notice. He called for speedy completion of houses that are structurally ready up to the base level, and insisted on conducting another field-level verification to finalise an accurate list of eligible beneficiaries.