Speed up land acquisition for NH & other projects: Collector to officials
Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): District Collector T S Chetan has instructed officials to swiftly complete all pending land acquisition processes in various parts of the district.
On Thursday, he chaired a review meeting at the mini conference hall of the Collectorate, discussing the progress of land acquisition related to NH-342, NH-716G, national highways, and other projects with department officials concerned. Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar and other senior officials participated in the meeting. During the discussion, the Collector emphasised the immediate field inspection of land allocation proposals and directed Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) and tahsildars to submit reports to the Collector’s office as per regulations.
He noted that certain aspects related to land acquisition for Pedaballi and Kappalabanda under package-2 were still pending and instructed officials to resolve them without further delay. To address any hurdles in the process, he advised the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials to coordinate closely with tahsildars and RDOs to ensure the works are completed at the earliest.
The Collector also called for efforts for the speedy completion of the Kadiri Bypass Road project and reviewed the progress of various works, including the Kutagulla ROB, 716G Gorantla-Kothapalli and Gorantla-Hindupur (Package No. 42).
The meeting was attended by NHAI PD B Ashok Kumar, K Mallikarjuna Rao, B Nagaraju, L Sujatha, Giddayya, Chilamathur deputy tahsildar Jagannatha, ODC, and MRVOs of Bukkapatnam and Kadiri, among others.