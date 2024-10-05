Live
Speed up pending projects in Vijayawada divn, MP urges SCR
Vijayawada: MP Kesineni Chinni urged the South Central Railway (SCR) to speed up the pending projects in Vijayawada division.
The MP spoke to the media here on Friday after a meeting with SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain.
When MP Kesineni Chinni requested the SCR General manager to extend cooperation for completion of four-lane drains of Vijayawada West which were linked with railways, the Railway GM responded positively.
The MP said that both the SCR and Vijayawada municipal officials should conduct a joint inspection of the drains passing through railway lines. He said as the drains were filled with silt the city is witnessing inundation problem.
The Vijayawada MP submitted several proposals to SCR General Manager. The proposals include site to widen Budameru drain at Mustabad railway station, modernisation of Jaggaiahpet railway station to meet the cargo requirements, construction of foot-over-bridges at Vijayawada railway station, sanction of ROBs at Kondapalli, Elaprolu, Rayanapadu and Gollapudi, operating of Howrah trains through Vijayawada North Section.
The MP said that several railway projects were pending due to negligence of previous YSRCP government. He said efforts were being made to get the pending railway projects cleared. He said that he discussed with the SCR General Manager on new railway lines and new trains and Vande Bharat express trains.
He said that serious efforts will be made to complete the pending railway projects in the State in the coming five years.