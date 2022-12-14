Speed up Srinivasa Sethu works: EO to officials

Tirupati: TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy has directed officials to ensure the completion of pending works on the Srinivasa Sethu project flyover by end of January 2023.

Addressing a review meeting at the TTD administrative building along with Tirupati Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali here on Tuesday, the EO said 85% of works on the Sethu project were completed but for the third phase work of 60 metres steel girder installation should be readied by January.

Among others, the progress of pending works of the multi-crore project including decks lab works, exit roads towards Ramanuja Circle, MS Subbulakshmi Circle, Renigunta road and Tiruchanur road were also discussed at the meeting. Similarly, he instructed that the pavement for pedestrians and drain sluices need to be finished.

The TTD EO directed the AFCON (which is the contractor firm constructing the flyover) manager Rangaswami to deploy additional staff if needed to complete the works by January. It may be noted here that the Srinivasa Sethu flyover previously Garuda Varadhi works began in March 2019 and were scheduled to be completed by March 2021.

But, for various reasons including change of government, coronavirus pandemic, funds crunch and rains delayed the works which are still dragging on. As per the agreement, the TTD has to bear two-thirds of the total cost which was Rs 684 crore and the remaining from the Smart City project funds which were already paid leaving the TTD still to clear its share for the project.

It is needless to say that the delay in the completion of the project was affecting the residents of the pilgrim city facing traffic congestion as the works of the flyover passing through the busy and congested areas has been causing traffic problems.