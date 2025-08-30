Spiritual discipline vital for society: Union Bank DGM

Tirupati: Amass Lakshmi Puja was organised at the Rashtriya Seva Samiti (RASS) premises here on Friday, with over 250 participants taking part in devotional rituals.

Union Bank Deputy General Manager Sharma who attended as a chief guest, said RASS programmes stand out for promoting not only financial discipline but also spiritual discipline, which is essential for society.

He explained the government and Reserve Bank initiatives and corrective measures being taken for effective implementation. He also praised RASS for its women empowerment and self-employment programmes supported through Union Bank.

RAS General Secretary Dr S Venkataratnam highlighted that RASS has been implementing welfare activities, including P4 initiatives, for more than three decades, benefiting the poor and marginalized.

RASS General Secretary RASS Director Nagaraju, Mamatha, Union Bank Manager Prasad, Giridhar, Balaji Reddy Vani Bhargavi, Vanaja were present.