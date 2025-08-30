Live
- Suspected crude bomb blast kills one, several hurt in Kerala’s Kannur; houses damaged
- Consumer Awareness Seminar in Mahabubnagar Today
- Life remains adversely affected in Jammu division, Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for 5th day, rail traffic completely disrupted
- PM Modi meets Governors of 16 Japanese prefectures in Tokyo
- Productive outcomes during productive visit: PM Modi hails landmark agreements signed during Japan visit
- TGBIE’s diktat raises questions
- Union Home Minister to visit Jammu on Aug 31 to assess flood damage
- TGBIE tells govt jr college faculty to attend investor awareness program from Sept 1
- Three dead, several missing as cloudburst hits J&K's Ramban
- JP Nadda to participate in Maharashtra's Ganeshotsav festivities today
Spiritual discipline vital for society: Union Bank DGM
Tirupati: Amass Lakshmi Puja was organised at the Rashtriya Seva Samiti (RASS) premises here on Friday, with over 250 participants taking part in...
Tirupati: Amass Lakshmi Puja was organised at the Rashtriya Seva Samiti (RASS) premises here on Friday, with over 250 participants taking part in devotional rituals.
Union Bank Deputy General Manager Sharma who attended as a chief guest, said RASS programmes stand out for promoting not only financial discipline but also spiritual discipline, which is essential for society.
He explained the government and Reserve Bank initiatives and corrective measures being taken for effective implementation. He also praised RASS for its women empowerment and self-employment programmes supported through Union Bank.
RAS General Secretary Dr S Venkataratnam highlighted that RASS has been implementing welfare activities, including P4 initiatives, for more than three decades, benefiting the poor and marginalized.
RASS General Secretary RASS Director Nagaraju, Mamatha, Union Bank Manager Prasad, Giridhar, Balaji Reddy Vani Bhargavi, Vanaja were present.