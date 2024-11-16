  • Menu
Spiritual fervour marks Karthika Pournami

Devotes lighting traditional lamps on the occasion of Karthika Pournami at Pushkara Ghat in Rajamahendravaram on Friday
Godavari Pushkara Ghat in Rajamahendravaram witnessed a spectacular display of devotion and tradition as thousands of devotees lit Karthika Deepams on the auspicious occasion of the Karthika Pournami (Full Moon Day).

Rajamahendravaram: Godavari Pushkara Ghat in Rajamahendravaram witnessed a spectacular display of devotion and tradition as thousands of devotees lit Karthika Deepams on the auspicious occasion of the Karthika Pournami (Full Moon Day).

The ghat, glowing with countless earthen lamps, became a spiritual haven as devotees offered prayers to Lord Siva and sought blessings.

Families gathered along the riverbanks, performing rituals and floating lamps in the sacred Godavari river, creating a mesmerising sight.

The shimmering reflections of the lamps in the water added to the divine ambience.

