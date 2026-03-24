Spl Ministers’ team to visit Nellore today

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said that the coalition government headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to protect the interests of fishermen.

Along with district Collector Himanshu Shukla, MLAs S Chandra Mohan Reddy (Sarvepalle), D Venkata Krishna Reddy (Kavali), V Prashanthi Reddy (Kovur), Pasam Sunil (Gudur) and N Vijayasree (Sullurpet), and MLC Ramgopal Reddy, the Minister conducted a review meeting over the steps being taken by the government for preventing infiltration of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry fishermen into the Andhra sea waters all along the coast from Kavali to Srihari Kota in the district.

Anam said that illegal venturing by fishermen of others States into the sea waters of AP has become a regular practice for the last several years. He said that after discussing the issue recently, the CM has designed a comprehensive plan to prevent illegal venturing. As part of the measures, 24×7 vigil with local and Marine police, forest and revenue officials will be implemented. The ban for other fishermen will commence from April 15 and will continue for two months.

Ramanarayana Reddy said that following the CM’s directions, a special team comprising of Ministers will visit Nellore district on Tuesday.

Joint Collector Mogili Venkateswarlu, Fisheries JD Santhi and others were present.