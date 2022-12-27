SPMVV gears up for NAAC team visit today

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) is all set for the visit of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council team from Tuesday. It will help the University to showcase its potential in maintaining good academic standards and better amenities for the researchers and students apart from the best infrastructural facilities. The NAAC team will inspect the campus for three days from December 27 to 29 and make extensive assessments on various aspects before recommending the grading. The University got A-grade during the previous assessment while the Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna and her entire team has been working hard for the past few months and expressing confidence of achieving A++ this time. The grade being awarded by NAAC signifies the standards of the institution and enhances its reputation.

The University was established in 1983 by then Chief Minister NT Rama Rao with 10 faculties and 300 students. During the past 39 years, it has grown by leaps and bounds and earned a good reputation in the areas of research, innovation and academic standards. Now, it has 59 courses and has a student population of 4,000 besides 105 faculty members and 131 academic consultants. The SPMVV society for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship has been progressing well and became a feather in the cap of the University. Amid all its advantages, the SPMVV management has geared up for the NAAC team visit. University authorities said that during the visit of the team members to different departments, powerpoint presentations will be given by the heads concerned on the developments and academic enrichments during the last five years.

The team will also interact with the Alumni, research scholars and students and will look after the administrative aspects as well. It will inspect the common facilities like the library, auditorium, hostels, labs and health centre.

A review will also be made on the physical facilities such as safety, counselling, skill development centres, rain water harvesting, waste management among other things.