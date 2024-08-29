SPMVV professors to participate in RENPER seminar in Thailand

Tirupati : Professorsfrom Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) are set to attend the Regional Network on Poverty Eradication (RENPER) seminar, which will be held on August 29 and 30 at Prince of Songkla University, Pattani Campus, Thailand. The seminar aims to bring together representatives from 14 countries to discuss policies, methods and welfare schemes for poverty alleviation.

RENPER, a council formed to address poverty in the region, focuses on studying the various strategies adopted by different countries, sharing ideas to overcome challenges, and implementing joint welfare initiatives. The university’s delegation includes SPMVV Registrar Prof N Rajini, Associate Dean of the Centre for International Relations Prof R Usha and Coordinator of TOCIC Prof P Joshna. They will present on how SPMVV is fostering women empowerment through incubation centres, community engagement and sustainable livelihood frameworks.