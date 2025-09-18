Live
- Omega-3 fatty acid-rich diet will boost eye health in children: Study
- An ‘integrity pact’ can effectively address India’s offer dropout problem
- BMW accident: Court extends judicial custody of accused woman
- 40th Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar to feature 90 stalls of artisans
- Saatvik Green Energy IPO 2025 – Don’t Miss Price, Dates & Lot Details
- LG inaugurates fourth Aarambh Library in Rohini
- 5 drug peddlers held; heroin worth Rs 6.25 crore seized
- SC asks Punjab why few errant farmers shouldn’t be arrested
- Mee Seva EDM dismissed on corruption charges
- PM among world’s most visionary leaders, a global statesman: Yogi
SPMVV releases book on ‘Media Writing’
Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) released a new book, ‘Writing for Newspapers, Radio and Television’, authored by Prof BN...
Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) released a new book, ‘Writing for Newspapers, Radio and Television’, authored by Prof BN Neelima of Department of Communication and Journalism. Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma launched the book in the presence of Registrar Prof N Rajani.
Prof Neelima, an accomplished author and avid birder, has earlier published two books. Her latest work is a comprehensive guide for aspiring journalists and media professionals, offering practical insights into writing techniques across print, radio, and television. Supported and funded by PMUSHA, the book reflects SPMVV’s commitment to advancing professional skills in media and communication studies.
Speaking at the release, Vice-Chancellor Prof Uma said, “Effective communication is at the heart of journalism.
This book will serve as a foundational guide for students to learn the nuances of writing across different media while upholding ethical and professional standards.”
Registrar Prof Rajani appreciated the effort of the author and the support from PMUSHA, saying that the university’s vision is to promote academic resources that bridge theoretical knowledge with practical application.
The publication is expected to benefit students, educators, and media professionals alike.