SPMVV releases book on ‘Media Writing’

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) released a new book, ‘Writing for Newspapers, Radio and Television’, authored by Prof BN Neelima of Department of Communication and Journalism. Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma launched the book in the presence of Registrar Prof N Rajani.

Prof Neelima, an accomplished author and avid birder, has earlier published two books. Her latest work is a comprehensive guide for aspiring journalists and media professionals, offering practical insights into writing techniques across print, radio, and television. Supported and funded by PMUSHA, the book reflects SPMVV’s commitment to advancing professional skills in media and communication studies.

Speaking at the release, Vice-Chancellor Prof Uma said, “Effective communication is at the heart of journalism.

This book will serve as a foundational guide for students to learn the nuances of writing across different media while upholding ethical and professional standards.”

Registrar Prof Rajani appreciated the effort of the author and the support from PMUSHA, saying that the university’s vision is to promote academic resources that bridge theoretical knowledge with practical application.

The publication is expected to benefit students, educators, and media professionals alike.