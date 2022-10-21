Sports, education should be given priority: MLC PVN Madhav

Visakhapatnam: Education and sports should be accorded equal priority, said BJP MLC PVN Madhav. He presented appreciation certificates to the athletes who won the International Level Karate Competition held in Pune here on Thursday.

The MLC said eight of the ten athletes from Visakhapatnam district won medals in the competition.Addressing the parents, Madhav suggested that parents should encourage youths in sports and allow them to pursue a holistic education.

BJP Gajuwaka convener Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao (KNR) and the MLC felicitated the gold medalists Rohan Kumar, Sai, K Harsha Vardhan, K Sampath Vardhan and B Simhachalam, silver medalists P Keerti, Y Upendra and P Hemanth Sai Venkat with certificates and medals.Speaking on the occasion, KNR said that it was a proud moment that all of them have won medals. Senior coach, state secretary of Karate Association A Rama Rao and state president Tajuddin and others participated in the programme.